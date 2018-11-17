Mumbai Crime: Large quantity of narcotics seized in 4 different cases

crime

The accused was arrested by the team based on a tip off from Kurla

Representational Image

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai police seized a large number of narcotics in four different raids in two days. In the first case, on November 14, the Azad Maidan unit of ANC, arrested Asagarali Shaikh, 42, of Shivaji Nagar and seized 1.150 kgs of Charas from the accused worth Rs 5.75 lakh.

In the second case on November 15, Worli unit of ANC arrested Laxmanan Rajan Nikhil, 28 of Mulund and 81 L.S.D. Papers (1.07 gm) and total 27 ecstasy pills (weight 11.11 gm) worth Rs 2.39 lakh. The arrest was made near Mathuradas mill compound main gate, Lower Parel.

In the third case, Bandra unit of ANC seized 250 gm mephedrone (M.D) from Chinonso Udeogu, 26 a Nigerian national on November 15. The suspect was arrested carrying MD worth Rs 5 lakh in a bag under Andheri over bridge flyover.

In the fourth case on November 15, ANC's Kandivli unit arrested Salim Habib Khan aka Salim Tempo, 55 from Malad and seized 750 grams charas worth Rs. 3 lakh. The accused was also arrested previously in 6 NDPS Cases in the city.

All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates