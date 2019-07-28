Mumbai Crime: Local corporators, 7 others arrested for throwing ink on MPCB scientist

crime

While discussing issues regarding environment and pollution with the principal scientific officer Dr. Amar Supate, the ink was flung on the Dr. Supate while arguing with him

On Friday, the Sion police arrested two Samajwadi Party corporators along with 7 others for throwing ink on the principal scientific officer of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The two corporators, identified as Rukhsana Siddiqui and Akhtar Abdul Razzak Qureshi had gone with their supporters to discuss local issues with the MPCB officials. During the conversations, the ink was flung on the MPCB officer.

On July 26 afternoon, Samajwadi Party corporators of ward no. 136 and ward no. 139 had gone to MPCB office located at Kalpataru Point, Sion. While discussing issues regarding environment and pollution with the principal scientific officer Dr. Amar Supate, the ink was flung on the Dr. Supate while arguing with him. A team of police present at the spot immediately took all the accused in custody.

The Sion police arrested and detained corporator Rukhsana Nazim Siddiqui (43) and Akhtar Abdul Qureshi (52) along with their supporters Rizwana Sheikh (45), Ayesha Riyaz Sheikh (42), Mehjabit Khan (45), Mudassar Rashid Sheikh (35), Durfan Jamal Khan (35), Pradip Kaniyat (40) and Zameer Khan (33).

"We have booked all the accused under IPC section 141 (Unlawful assembly) 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 145 (Joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse) 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 152 (Assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.), 426 (Punishment for mischief), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and relevant sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act" told DCP (zone 4) Dr. Saurabh Tripathi.

All the nine accused were produced before the court on Saturday. The accused who threw the ink on the MPCB official was to remanded police custody. While the others, including the two SP corporators, were remanded to judicial custody.

