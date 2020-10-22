Mumbai Crime: Malad man sexually assaults 12-year-old step-daughter, arrested

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old step-daughter. Police officials said the alleged incident took place on October 18 around 4 am when the victim and her mother were sleeping at home in Malvani, Malad.

Also Read: Man issues rape and death threats to Marathi actress, arrested

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the survivor's mother told police that her husband covered her daughter's mouth with his hand and sexually assaulted her. "When I woke up, I saw my daughter crying. I found several bite marks on her body and she later narrated her ordeal. When I questioned my husband, he started hitting me and then fled from the house," the complainant told police.

An officer from Malvani police station said, "The victim told her mother that her step-father had assaulted her a few months back also, but she was scared at that time and didn't tell that to anyone." Later, the victim and her mother filed a complaint against the accused at Malvani police station.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"We have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376(2)(N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3(a) (penetrative sexual assault), 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act," the officer said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news