Mumbai Crime: Malvani shop cheats buyers of several lakhs, promoters abscond

More than 250 people were allegedly cheated to the tune of several lakhs of rupees by a makeshift demo store in Malvani. The store had promised buyers a 45 percent discount. Cosumers decided to purchase the household items and paid the store owners in advance, however, on Thursday morning the demo store was found shut and the promoters went absconding.

Several buyers later approached the Malvani police station and registered a complaint. An FIR has been filed against the promoters and the Malvani police have launched an investigation.

One of the victims, Sanjeev Kumar spoke to Mid-day stating, “On 20th May, I learned from a friend of mine that a newly opened shop was offering huge discounts on household items, including furniture, utensils and plastic and wooden goods. I visited the shop , “M/S Sapna Traders” which was situated in a bungalow in Mahada and booked mattresses, a wooden almirah, a thermos (1000ml), miltan putri and a tub. I paid more than rupees 7 thousand and the goods were supposed to be delivered on 3rd June. I got a shock today when the people running the shop went absconding."

50-year-old Zarina Khan said, "I bought three chairs, after I confirming that they were delivering the goods at the promised amount. Then I decided to book a sofa, which costs over 20 thousand rupees in the market but was available for Rs. 6,700 at the store. They told me the delivery would only be done on June 2. I paid the amount but on Thursday."

Khan added, "I learned about the hundreds of people who were gathered at the store today. When I came to know that the promoters had fled shutting the store, I lodged a complaint at the Malwani police station."

Meanwhile, senior Police Inspector of Malvani police Deepak Phatangre said, “We have registered an FIR under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC against several people running M/S Sapna Traders. Primary investigations reveal that hundreds of people have been cheated.” The police have also learned that the accused had rented out a bungalow in Mahada. The search for absconders remains ongoing.

