Mumbai Crime: Man and his friend kidnap, beat, rape his 28-year-old estranged wife

The incident occurred on March 12th after the accused called the woman to Pali Hill under the pretext to handing over some documents.



Representational Image

A 32-year-old man was arrested for raping his 28-year-old estranged wife along with one of his friends. The incident occurred on March 12th after the accused called the woman to Pali Hill under the pretext to handing over some documents.

A police officer said, "A paan shop owner claims to have seen the two arguing at the spot. The accused was accompanied by another man. According to the woman’s statement, she was dragged into a taxi and forcefully taken to Virar." The woman, in her statement, said that she was taken to a room nearby where she was beaten and raped by two men reported Hindustan Times. She added that she managed to escape when the two men were asleep the next morning.

The woman filed an FIR at Virar police station six days after the incident and the case was then transferred to Bandra Police Station. The police then spoke to a paan shop owner who was an eye witness of the abduction. The police added that the couple had been separated for the past few years.

An officer added, "We are trying to located the second accused in the case. The arrested accused filed an anticipatory bail plea in court, which has been rejected."

Cases have been filed under sections 376D (punishment for gangrape), 365(Punishment for kidnapping ), 342(punishment for wrongful confinement) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code.

