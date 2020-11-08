Mumbai Crime: Man attacks friend 17 times with sickle, kills him on spot

A 50-year-old cable operator has been brutally murdered in an agriculture field in Nalasopara west on Saturday night.

The deceased identified as Sachin Naik, was attacked by a sharp edged weapon and his blood-soaked body was found lying inside a banana farm in Nalasopara.

The cops, who reached the crime spot, told mid-day that there were multiple attacks on Naik's body.

Pic: Hanif Patel

"The incident took place around 8:30pm on Saturday. The body has been sent to nearby government hospital for autopsy,” DCP Sanjay Kumar revealed.

"The reason behind the murder could be business rivalry or even personal enmity because Naik was attacked multiple times by a sickle. He was lying in a pool of blood," source said.

A source told Mid-Day that the deceased and the accused, Dilip Naik, were decade-long friends. On Saturday, both of them were drinking in a banana farm till 5 pm. But something went wrong between the duo as villagers gathered in the farm after hearing cries for help.

Pic: Hanif Patel

However, Dilip threatened them of dire consequences should there be any intervention. "After scaring villagers away, Dilip made at 17 attacks all over his body with the sickle. He also punctured Sachin's heart with the sickle, killing him on the spot. After learning that Sachin is dead, Dilip ran away from the spot," the source added.

The deceased’s family members were too aggrieved for an interaction.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Nalasopara police station.

Sources have told mid-day that the suspect is still at large. "Efforts are being made to hunt the accused," said a source at police station.

