Pune Crime: 38-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing 11-year-old girl

Pune's Yerawada police arrested a 38-year-old man for sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl. The alleged incident came to light when the victim's mother filed an FIR against the accused. In her complaint, the woman said the accused touched her daughter inappropriately and sexually molested her.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Yerawada police booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police officials said that on Tuesday morning, the girl was alone in the house when the accused entered the house, touched the girl improperly, and sexually assaulted her.

Later, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother in the evening, a police officer said.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a 36-year-old woman since January.

The police booked the accused under the Information Technology (IT) Act after the woman stated that he created her fake account on social media and sent sexually laced messages to different people.

According to police, the woman and the suspect stay in the same locality, and the accused had been stalking the woman since January. He used to call her on her mobile and also followed her to her workplace. The accused used to threaten the woman that he would defame her husband, if she did not answer his calls on mobile, the complaint stated.

As per the FIR, the accused created a fake profile of the woman on social media and sent lewd messages to her contacts. He even made video calls to the complainant's female friends with the intention of defamation and threaten her.

