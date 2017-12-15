Mumbai Crime: Man beats minor girl with iron rod to seek revenge on her parents

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was beaten with an iron rod by a man in Azad Nagar. As per reports, the man said he carried out the act to take revenge on the girl’s parents

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was beaten with an iron rod by a man in Azad Nagar. As per reports by Hindustan Times, the man said he carried out the act to take revenge on the girl’s parents.



Representational Image

The man bludgeoned the girl over the head with a metal rod and she sustained several skull fractures. The accused a resident of Azad Nagar, Bhayandar (East) is a rag picker and was seeking revenge from the girl’s parents as they had objected to him ogling at her.

As senior inspector of the Bhayander police station said that the accused once arrested confessed to his crime and said that he did it out of anger against the girl’s parents. The girl’s parents found her lying in a pool of blood near a garbage heap near their home and rushed her to Kasturi Hospital. Doctors admitted her to the intensive care unit since she had multiple skull fractures and internal brain injuries. She also had injuries on her eyes and face.

The police said that they arrested the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He confessed to his crime and has been remanded to police custody till December 18.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Azad Nagar. In November this year a 10-year-old boy’s body was found in the area after he went missing from Powai and in January the body of an infant was found buried in a drain near the shanties.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go