Mumbai Crime: Man booked for assaulting lady cop on lockdown duty

A case was registered against a man for allegedly assaulting a lady police personnel who was on bandobast duty at Kalyan taluka in Maharashtra's Thane district amid the COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Friday. A lady police naik, who was posted for bandobast duty at Mharal village, spotted the accused Nishant Deshmukh driving a car in a rash manner, an official said.

When the official intercepted the vehicle, the accused abused and manhandled her, during which she sustained injuries, he said. The accused was charged under sections 353 (assaulting a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made in the case so far, he said

