Mumbai Crime: Man booked for posting obscene images of woman on social media

The Oshiwara police have arrested 30-year-old man for allegedly tried to defame a 28-year-old HR professional by sending obscene comments and images on her social media account. She was working with a renowned advertising company in Powai.

According to police sources, the victim befriended the accused after she received a friend request from him a couple of years ago on her Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

The accused told her that he was working in the sales department of a private company and was planning to leave the job. He also told her that he was looking for a new job in a renowned company as he knew about her job position. He then requested her to recommend him for a position in her company, said a police officer, from the Oshiwara police station.

According to the victim’s statement to the police, everything was going well until the accused started posting obscene comments and images on the victim’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts between of 9, April 2018 and 16 August 2018. When many of her friends realized and brought it her notice, she immediately blocked the accused and filed a written complaint with the Oshiwara police station last year.

The accused, who was absconding for a year, was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday where he was remanded to judicial custody, a police officer added. The police registered the case under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code for outraging a woman's modesty and Section 67 of the IT Act 2000.

