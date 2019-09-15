Mumbai crime: Man shares obscene videos of woman on phone, blackmails for money, diamonds

In two separate incidents, cops have arrested two persons who were troubling women via video calling. In the first case, Powai cops have arrested one person from Rajasthan who had befriended a woman from Mumbai through a video chatting app. Soon this friendship developed into intimacy due to which both shared obscene videos with each other. The accused recorded the live streaming of the woman’s video and started blackmailing her for money.

In the second incident, Versova cops have arrested one person who did a video call to a 31-year-old without clothes. A woman living in Powai works as a software developer. Two months ago, she had downloaded one app named Bingo India. Through the app she was video chatting with different people, playing games and various online competitions. Through this app, she met Jatinkumar Sikhrani (18). Both were chatting with each other and got into a relationship.



While both were in touch with each other through calls, WhatsApp and video chats, both had started texting each other in an explicit manner. On 24th August, Jatin asked the woman to remove all her clothes while chatting live. This happened 9 to 10 times after that. After a few days, both had a fight on one issue after which the woman blocked Jatin on all social media platforms.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old woman gangraped by brother-in-law, three others in Bhiwandi



On September 9, the woman was informed by friends on this app that they have received her naked videos through a person named Ritesh. When the lady checked the videos, she remembered those were the videos recorded while she was chatting with Jatin. When the woman unblocked Jatin, she found a message from Jatin asking for diamonds for not making the videos viral on social media. Finally, he demanded Rs 45 thousand on her PayTM account.



The woman with the help of her friend rushed to the Powai police station and registered an offence against Jatin. The police tracked down Jatin and arrested him from Rajasthan with the help of Kotwali Police station. "We have booked the accused under IPC section 384 (extortion), 509 (outraging modesty of women), 501(printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and relevant sections of IT Act 2000," told an officer from Powai police station.



In the second case, a 31-year-old woman who was working in an NGO was getting video calls through an unknown number. The woman disconnected the call on several instances. On 3rd August, when the woman was sitting with her colleagues in her office, she again received the video call. When she answered the call, one person was seen on screen without any clothes. The woman immediately disconnected the call and informed the Mumbai Police regarding the incident.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old woman blackmailed, raped by man and his friend in Mankhurd

The woman rushed to the Versova police station and registered an offence against an unknown person. The Versova police investigated the case and arrested Rajeshkumar Bahadurram (27) from Uttrakhand. Rajesh Kumar works as a taxi driver. He was arrested last week in Uttarakhand and brought to Mumbai on Friday. He was produced in Bandra court today and has been sent in police custody.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates