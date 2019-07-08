Mumbai Crime: Man dupes woman of Rs 11,000 on pretext of kid's admission in school

crime

A 38-year-old civil engineer by profession and a resident of Agripada was arrested by the police for allegedly duping a woman in the name of her child's admission in school. The arrested accused is identified as Imran Vayani.

An officer said, "In March 2019, the accused met a 34-year-old woman at Nair Hospital where she visited her mother-in-law who was undergoing treatment. Vayani asked her if she wanted any help from him regarding her child's admission in school since he knew the Dean. The woman stated that she had already paid up the school."

The accused Vayani introduced himself as a social worker who had good connections. As they got into a conversation, the woman asked if he had a strong network that could help her kid get admission in school.

While speaking to the police, the victim said, "Her kid is a special child and she was facing a tedious task to locate a school for him to be admitted in. Vayani told her that he knows the trustee of a particular school (for special children) located near JJ area and he can help her with the admission."

A few days later, Vayani contacted the victim and informed her that the school was asking for Rs 61,000 but also told her that he managed to bring the amount down to Rs 11,000. As she accompanied him to the school to make the payment, he fled with the cash using another escape route.

After an hour, the victim noticed he has not come out from the school and rang him up 3-4 times. After he received her call, he asked her to return back home. he also told her that her child can join the school in June as the school approved his request for admission.

On June 17, when the victim arrived with her child at the school, she learned that she was conned by Vayani.

She then visited the Agripada police station and lodged an FIR against him. The police booked him under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have arrested the accused after we located him at his residence in Agripada area. There is one case registered against him at JJ Marg police station where he has cheated a person of Rs 3.5 lakh. Following his arrest, three more people approached us with similar fraud cases against the accused," said an officer.

