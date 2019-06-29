Mumbai Crime: Man flashes 10-year-old girl in Nalasopara society; residents hand him over to cops

crime

Accused. Picture Courtesy/ Hanif Patel

Nalasopara residents have caught a teenager who was allegedly flashing in front of a 10-year-old girl inside a society in Nalasopara on Thursday afternoon.

A woman who was residing in the neighbouring building noticed his behaviour and shot the act on her mobile and also alerted other people residing in the society. They then caught, thrashed and handed the accused to the Nalasopara police.

The accused caught was identified as Suraj Vishwakarma, 19, residing near D Mart Vasai Link road.

According to a police source, the accused Vishwakarma was a BSc IT student studying in a college located in Kandivli. He was residing with his parents and sister at Vasail Link road near D Mart.

He has been booked and arrested by the police under various section of IPC’s including POCSO act.

During the investigation, it was revealed by the accused's family members that his mental condition is unstable and they have received similar complaints earlier too.

When he was in the middle of such an act in front of the minor girl and the residents tried to get hold of him, he tried to jump across the building wall.

"We have booked and arrested the accused under various section of IPC’s including POCSO act and will produce him before the court," said a police official from Nalasopara police station.

