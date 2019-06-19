Pune Crime: 17-year-old girl accused in murder case stabbed to death

crime

The unidentified person first interrupted her on her way home and then abused her; they later began to stab her, mainly targetting her face

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old minor girl who is a suspect in a murder case of a notorious goon was stabbed by an unidentified person on Monday night in Baramati.

The incident took place on Monday around 8.45 pm at Sanskruti Centre, near Stadium in Baramati. A case of attempt to murder was filed at the Baramati city police station by the Dr Ashok Uttam Jadhav (51). In this regard, the police have arrested Balaji alias Balya Anil Mane.

Senior Inspector Audumbar Patil of Baramati city police station said, "The deceased is a co-accused along with 21 suspects in the killing of a notorious gambling king Krishna Jadhav. She, being a minor, was not booked under the MCOCA. She was realised on bail plea from the Reformation home. On Monday, she was heading back home from her relative's house where youth obstructed her way and started abusing and beating her."

He added, "Later, they began stabbing her, mainly targeting her face. We rushed to the spot and but by then they fled. The girl has sustained major injuries on her face, lip and neck. It seems they had plan to kill her."

The girl was in the Intensive care unit (ICU) of Silver Jubliee Government hospital. We have arrested Mane and are investigating the matter. The murderer is out of revenge of killing Jadhav prima facie it seems to be."

