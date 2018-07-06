Mumbai Crime: Man in love with ex-girlfriend gets her husband killed

Accused had been threatening deceased's wife to elope with him, and her repeated refusal gave him the idea to bump off the husband, say cops

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch officers at the crime spot in Kamothe

A 35-year-old businessman, Shantaram Khatal, was fatally stabbed multiple times and shot by two unidentified people on a bike on Wednesday night near his home in Kamothe. Shantaram was declared dead before admission at MGM hospital.

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch said it has detained the mastermind, identified as Anil Dehre, 36, and is on the lookout for the two men who committed the crime. The victim, who hailed from Junnar, owned a vehicle battery store at Dudhe Chowk in Kamothe.

The attack, which took all of 60 seconds, has been captured on the CCTV camera in a building in the locality, said investigators, adding that the two men approached Shantaram on a bike around 10 pm, as he was walking home; they pushed him, stabbed him and then shot him.

Crime branch officers said Dehre is the distant relative of the deceased's wife Vrushali Khatal's first husband. Dehre and Vrushali had been having an affair, while she was married to the first man, and the two had eloped two years ago, the police said, adding that Dehre, however, didn't marry her, and hence, she married Shantaram, who she'd met in the meantime and who'd fallen in love with her.

Crime branch DCP Tushar Doshi said, "Dehre had been threatening Vrushali to again run away with him, but she had refused to. He'd then decided to kill Shantaram. We are questioning him and will soon get details about the two attackers."

