Mumbai Crime: Man inappropriately touches woman jogger at Santacruz, nabbed

Police officials were on their way back from probing a murder case, when they spotted two women chasing a man in Santacruz

The accused, Rashid Mulla, is a tailor by profession

The unusually empty roads yesterday evening meant crime branch sleuths, in a scene straight out of a Hindi film, were able to chase and catch a man who had brazenly molested a woman jogger at Santacruz West. The widespread mayhem following the bandh on Wednesday had kept people and vehicles off the city's roads in most areas. The sleuths, who were on their way back from investigating a murder case, spotted two women shouting and chasing a man on SV Road, Santacruz.

Upon enquiring with the women, they found out that the man had just molested one of them and was running off. The crime branch unit IX officials immediately joined the chase and followed the man for about ten minutes through the unusually empty lanes connecting Santacruz and Khar West. They finally nabbed the man and handed him over to the Khar police for further action.

Investigations have revealed that the man, identified as Rashid Mulla, 22, is a tailor by profession.

The incident occurred around 8pm, when the 20-year-old woman, a marketing professional and resident of Santacruz West, was out jogging with a friend. In her complaint to the Khar police, the woman alleged, "My friend and I were working out near Madhu Park, as the roads were empty on Wednesday evening. While we were jogging, my friend was a little ahead of me. I suddenly spotted a man, who was walking in the opposite direction, staring at me. When he reached me, he touched me inappropriately and started to run."

She said in her statement, "I shouted out to my friend and we both started chasing the man and asking passers-by for help."

An official from the crime branch said, "The team, including constable Raju Pednekar and inspector Harish Bansode were in Juhu to investigate a murder case and were on their way to the crime branch office when they saw two women chasing a man. They stopped and enquired about the reason and when they found out, they started chasing the man themselves."

A police officer said, "The man was first booked and then arrested on Wednesday night."