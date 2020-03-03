Mumbai Crime: Man jailed for theft kills wife because she did not visit him in prison

Within nine hours of coming out of Arthur Road jail, a 32-year-old history-sheeter battered his wife to death for not visiting him when he was imprisoned in a theft case. The Sewri police arrested Naseem Ansari from Byculla three days after he committed the offence on March 1.

The night patrolling team of Sewri police recovered the body of Yasmin Bano, Ansari's wife near pillar number 136 of Eastern Expressway on the night of February 27. The body was rushed to JJ Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Rashmi Karandikar said, "We had formed four teams to trace the killer and establish the identity of the deceased. The team inquired in the nearby areas and finally identified the woman as Yasmin Banu, a resident of a slum pocket close to the crime spot."

Brought up in Reay Road, Banu had been staying with her husband in Mansoor Building of Razzak Lane in Nagpada. The police soon identified Ansari and a team was formed to nab him.

Investigations revealed that Ansari was involved in 10 cases of robbery and theft in the past and a frequent visitor to the Kamathipura area. "We finally arrested him from the markets of Byculla after three days of search. During interrogation, we learnt that Ansari had picked up a fight with his wife after being released from jail," the police said.

Sources at the Sewri police station told mid-day that minutes after a heated argument between the couple, they left their Nagpada house. "He came out of Arthur Road jail at 4 pm on February 27 and killed his wife at 12:55 am on February 28," the officer said.

"Ansari told us that he took his wife to an isolated place and first punched her. When she fell down, Ansari picked up a heavy stone from nearby and smashed her face three times," said an officer privy to the investigation.

The officer added that after killing his wife, Ansari was planning to kill her boyfriend but "we nabbed him before he could succeed."

Ten

No. of theft cases registered against the accused

