Mumbai Crime: Man kills sister-in-law over water chores in Khar

A fight over filling water for domestic purposes resulted in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Khar (West). Namita Pokhare lived with her family at Amina Roshan House and, according to police, was attacked by her brother-in-law with a sickle on her head. Police say, the brother-in-law, identified as Yogesh Pokhare, 38, surrendered himself in the police station and was produced at the Bandra court, which remanded him in police custody till July 3.

Namita, the police said, lived with her husband Nilesh Pokhare, her eight-year-old son, mother-in-law and Yogesh. Yogesh, who lost his job a month ago, is unemployed. "There used to be petty fights over domestic issues between Yogesh and Namita. On Friday night around 8 pm, Namita told Yogesh to fill the water for storage in the utensils at home which led to a fight between the two," an officer from Khar Police Station said. Yogesh picked a sickle from the kitchen and attacked Namita. The two were alone at home at the time.

"She was attacked eight times on her head, the attack was so brutal that blood splattered everywhere in the house," added the officer, who did not wish to be identified. "Nilesh took her to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra, with the help from neighbours, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival." He further added, "There is scarcity of water in the area, due to which whenever water comes in the neighbourhood, everyone tries to fill as much water as possible." "We booked Yogesh under IPC section 302 (murder)," said Inspector Nandkumar Gopale, in charge of Khar Police Station.

