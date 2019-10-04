Mumbai Crime: Man molests, robs woman on the pretext of selling iPhone

The Sahar police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man from Indore who was on the run since the past three months. The accused identified as Ankit Jain alias Abhimanyu was booked by Sahar police in a molestation, robbery and cheating case in the month of June last week.

According to police, a businesswoman from Delhi met Jain on matrimonial site a few months ago and both started talking. Jain presented himself as an electronic gadget dealer. Months after meeting on a matrimonial website, the girl came to Mumbai for some business in the first week of June. She was staying at a guest house in Marol. The accused went to meet her with an iPhone which she wanted to purchase from him at a cheaper price.

"The accused met her at the guest house and both were having a business discussion. She took the iPhone from him worth Rs. 50,000. After spending thirty minutes, the accused started touching her inappropriately to which the girl objected and told him that she is not interested in any sort of physical relation," said an officer.

"Following her refusal, the accused Jain lost his temper. He threatened her with a knife and molested her. He even robbed the Rs. 40,000 that she was carrying with her. The iPhone also turned out to be the first copy," he added.

According to police, the victim was scared and never told anyone about the incident. She went back to Delhi and after a few days, she informed her parents. She came back to Mumbai during the last week of June to file an FIR.

Following her complaint, the Sahar police verified all the details and registered an FIR under section 354, 392 and 420. Since then, the cops started searching for the accused but he was untraceable and his mobile location was found in Indore.

"Four days ago, we got his latest location in a village near Indore and teams were rushed to the spot. The officers stayed four days near the location and nabbed Jain on Wednesday evening with the help of local police," said an officer privy to the investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Mane confirmed the arrest and said, "The accused was brought to Mumbai on Thursday and produced in a court. He is currently in police custody and the matter is being investigated further."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates