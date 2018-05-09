Mumbai crime: Man murders neighbour, grandchild; gets life sentence

Despite the defence lawyer's plea that the evidence was circumstantial, additional sessions judge Salman Azmi, sentenced the 29-year-old accused, Vishal Srivastava, to life imprisonment

Representational Picture

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his 50-year-old neighbour and her three-year-old granddaughter. The sentence in the 2011 case was issued on Tuesday by a sessions court.

Despite the defence lawyer's plea that the evidence was circumstantial, additional sessions judge Salman Azmi, sentenced the 29-year-old accused, Vishal Srivastava, to life imprisonment. A report in the Indian Express states that Shrivastava has also been convicted of trespass and robbery.

The crime came to light when Sheetal Raikar returned to her home in Sion on June 3, 2011, but her mother did not open the door. A peep inside via a window showed revealed a horrifying scene with Sheetal's daughter, Vaishnavi, lying in a pool of blood and her mother, Ranjana, also dead with a pillow on her face.

It was further revealed that jewelley worth Rs 3 lakh was missing from the house. Evasive responses and lies eventually led the Police investigation to Vishal SHrivastava.

Also Read: Newly-Wed Woman Pays For Husband's Murder Using Her Wedding Ring

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates