Mumbai Crime: Chef's plan to kill female manager for refusing to have physical relation thwarted by cops

The Samta Nagar police have booked and arrested a 38-year-old chef of a well-known chain restaurant group on Wednesday for carrying a country-made pistol. He was allegedly planning to kill the 43-year-old female restaurant manager when she refused to have sexual relations with him. The accused was later booked and arrested in the assault and rape charges too on the complaint of the victim.

The accused caught has been identified as Pankaj Ray, resident of Andheri. He was allegedly caught by the Samta Nagar police on Wednesday with the country-made pistol. He was produced before the court where the accused was remanded judicial custody.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed to the officials that he was planning to kill one of her female friends of a restaurant Manager where the accused used to work as a chef.

The victim was married and has two kids. He came in the contact with the accused on social media when she was searching for the job. The accused was helping the victim in getting the job. Soon they become closed friends, had physical relations couple of times in Goa and in Gujarat, where both working together since the last couple of years. The victim was working as an assistant restaurant manager in a well-known chain of hotel groups situated in BKC. As per the statement given to the police, the accused used to force the victim to have physical relations with him, even when she was unwell, and when the victim refused and denied, he used to assault her.

Fed up with his in-human habit of torturing the victim, she broke the relationship and started avoiding the accused. The accused got angry and started calling the victim and threatened to kill her, rape her daughter and mother if she doesn't meet him. He also threatened to burn her face with acid.

"Since the last couple of weeks, when the victim stopped receiving his call, he got angry and prepared a plan to kill her. He was roaming in the area where the victim was living with the intention to kill her. The police patrolling team caught the accused with the gun," said a police officer.

"He was booked and arrested under Arms act and was produced before the court. While interrogating the accused, the official called the victim and recorded her statement. On her complaint, they booked the accused under various sections of Rape and assault too," the officer added.

