Mumbai Crime: Man plans own abduction, demands Rs 1 lakh from kin; arrested

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old Andheri resident who plotted his own abduction along with his aide in order to extort Rs 1 lakh from his brother-in-law. According to police, the arrested accused, identified as Jitendrakumar Yadav, shot a video with the help of his friend Indrakumar Yadav. In the video he was seen tied to a chair.

Jitendrakumar sent the video to his wife, who was in Uttar Pradesh, and his brother-in-law Sushilkumar Yadav. The accused then sent a message and called Sushilkumar, asking him to deposit Rs 1 lakh in Jitendrakumar's bank account, reports Hindustan Times.

After receiving the message, Sushikumar approached Oshiwara police on Wednesday and filed a case of kidnapping. A team led by sub-inspector Tushar Sawant started searching for Jitendrakumar. On Thursday morning, police found Jitendrakumar sitting in his car parked near Taraporewala Garden in Oshiwara.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station said, "We brought him to police station and questioned him about his kidnapping after which he confessed to the crime. We found the mobile phone, with the video, from his possession."

"We also found the chats where he had sought a ransom from Sushilkumar, his wife and other family members. During interrogation, Jitendrakumar said he had borrowed money from someone but was unable to repay; this led him to plot his own abduction. He further said he took his friend Indrakumar's help to record the video at his (Indrakumar's) home. We have arrested Indrakumar too," Bangar added.

The Oshiwara police booked the accused under Sections 364A (Kidnapping for ransom), sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code.

