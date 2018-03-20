Mumbai Crime: Man poses as Bollywood producer, dupes aspiring actor of Rs 47 lakh

Based on the complainant's statements, the Amboli police have registered a case against the fraudster

Representational Picture

A man posing as a Bollywood producer duped an aspiring actor of Rs 47 lakh in promise of a role in a big-ticket movie. The accused further promised that the victim would be working with a famous director from the industry.

However, the actor was not informed about the role he would be plaing or the movie in question. Based on the complainant's statements, the Amboli police have registered a case against the fraudster.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a police official as having stated, "The father of the complainant is a businessman in Delhi. The accused, Avinash Rai, told the complainant that he needed some cash, which he didn’t have at that point of time and that he would return it to him. The complainant then asked for money from his father. The amount was paid in cheque by his father."

The HT report further adds the officer as having added, "The accused kept giving him false hopes of launching him in a movie and by now the money was already received by him. He used to flatter him by complimenting him about his looks."

The victim, Vikram Malhan, also joined the gym and mixed martial arts classes based on Rai's assurance. The conman then told malhan that instead of the promised movie, he would launch him in an even bigger movie, but for which, he needed even more money. After the actor paid the demanded amount, the man could no longer be condacted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Related Video