Mumbai Crime: Man posts abusive comments on Sonakshi Sinha's social media account, held

Mumbai cyber police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly posting derogatory comments on a video post shared by actress Sonakshi Sinha on her social media account.

The accused, identified as Shashikant Gulab Jadhav, a resident of Aurangabad, was arrested on Friday.

According to the cyber police, on August 7, Sonakshi had posted a video on her Instagram account about cyber bullying and harassment. The accused posted abusive comments on the video, following which Sonakshi's team contacted Mumbai police and Jadhav was arrested.

The accused is a B.com graduate and was working as a manager in a restaurant. The police also found out that apart from Sonakshi Sinha, Jadhav was also stalking other celebrities on social media.

DCP (cyber), Mumbai police, Rashmi Karandikar told mid-day, "We have arrested the accused. Mumbai police cyber cell continues to play a role in making the internet a safe place. Also, women safety has always been our priority. Cyber bullying and cyber stalking is a punishable offense. And we all should work in the direction of making the internet a safe place for all."

Jadhav was produced in the court and was remanded to judicial custody.

