Mumbai Crime: Man promises to marry woman, rapes her instead

Updated: Apr 22, 2019, 17:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A 38-year old man promised to marry a divorced woman, who worked in the same office as him. He even duped her of Rs 7 lakh

Representational image

A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Mulund police on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her. He also duped her of Rs 7 lakh.

The accused, Nitin Shamrao Zende is a resident of Mulund and was produced in a court on Sunday. He was remanded to police custody.

As per the police, Zende and the complainant were friends as they used to work in the same office. After getting to know each other over a period of time, the complainant revealed to him that she was divorced and would have frequent disputes with her husband and his family. She was also a single mother.

A police officer told Hindustan Times, “Zende, who was married, promised the complainant that he would get married to her. Following this, he raped her on multiple occasions and also demanded a sum of Rs 10 lakh to get married. The woman ended up paying him Rs 7 lakh. He then started avoiding the topic of marriage and eventually, started ignoring her.”

In a similar incident, a 22-year old woman was raped by five men in Thane district. The girl was mentally ill and was raped by a fruit vendor, then an auto driver and his three friends. The accused have been sentenced to 20 years of jail. 

