Mumbai Crime: Two youths tie boy to tree, rape 15-year-old girl in Virar

crime

The girl, a Std IX student, was on her way to her cousin's home in Sahakar Nagar in Virar East around 8 pm when her friend joined her

Representational Image

The Virar cops are looking for two unidentified youths who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Sahakar Nagar area after tying her male friend to a tree, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night but the victim reported the incident to the police on Tuesday. The girl, a Std IX student, was on her way to her cousin's home in Sahakar Nagar in Virar East around 8 pm when her friend joined her. While they were passing by a school, two youths caught hold of them and dragged them behind the bushes.

One of them assaulted the friend, tied him to the tree and gagged his mouth with a handkerchief. The two accused then took turns to rape the girl. They threatened her that they would kill the friend if she told anyone about the assault and fled the spot.

Scared, the girl and her friend did not tell anyone about the incident until Tuesday when she approached the Virar police station. The police then called her father and asked him to file a police complaint.

The police have registered a complaint under various sections of the IPC and Pocso Act against two unidentified men based on the complaint and the victim's statement. They are trying to identify the youth based on the description provided by the victim.

