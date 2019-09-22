Mumbai Crime: Man rapes woman in Juhu under pretext of interviewing her for a job

A 28-year-old woman was raped by a person under the pretext of offering a job in a bank in a hotel room. The cops at a police station in Juhu have registered a case against one Sahil Singh Arora and are on the lookout for him.

The survivor, an MBA graduate, who stays in Navi Mumbai with two friends, was in search of a job since April 2019 after working in a private company for some time. Thus, she had uploaded her profile on an online job portal through which she was contacted by one Akash, informing her of a vacancy in an international bank for the post of HR in July. Akash also shared a point of contact with her for the interview, that, when called was received by Arora. He claimed to be in Delhi and assured to consider her application and call her for interview once he is in Mumbai.

According to the police, On September 19, the survivor received a call from Arora and he asked her to come to a five-star hotel with her qualification documents. When she went to the hotel, Arora assured her of giving her Rs 30,000 salary, saying it will get doubled after probation period, to which she agreed. Arora then asked her to follow him to a hotel room where he locked and forced himself on her.

"He kept her inside room for the whole day and while leaving her on next day threatened to make her nude pictures and videos public which he captured on his cellphone," an officer informed.

The survivor then went to her home and shared the incident with her friends who advised her to register a complaint. "We have registered the complaint against a person named Sahil Singh Arora under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). We are searching this person" told another officer from Juhu police station.

