MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai Crime: 15-year-old boy rapes minor on pretext of giving her film DVD

Published: Sep 21, 2019, 11:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The boy locked the front door and allegedly raped the girl. He is also alleged to have threatened her with dire consequences if she told her parents about the incident

Mumbai Crime: 15-year-old boy rapes minor on pretext of giving her film DVD
The picture has been used for representational purpose

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was detained for allegedly raping a minor girl at his residence in Mumbai. The incident took place on September 15. The police stated that the boy, a student of Class X, invited the 10-year-old rape survivor who stays in his building, to come to his house on the pretext of giving her a film DVD, reported Indian Express.

"The boy locked the front door and allegedly raped the girl. He is also alleged to have threatened her with dire consequences if she told her parents about the incident. However, the girl informed her parents as soon as she got home, following which they confronted the boy and filed a complaint with us," stated a police officer. The accused was detained by the police the same day.

While the medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape, the accused has been booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation under Indian Penal Code and with sexual assault under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and sent to a children’s home, the officer added.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 36-year-old man rapes childhood friend for 2 years, arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai crime newsCrime Newssexual crimemumbai newsmumbai

Worst Crime: Man begs for rice, sexually assaults 16-year-old boy

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK