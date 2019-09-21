Mumbai Crime: 15-year-old boy rapes minor on pretext of giving her film DVD

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was detained for allegedly raping a minor girl at his residence in Mumbai. The incident took place on September 15. The police stated that the boy, a student of Class X, invited the 10-year-old rape survivor who stays in his building, to come to his house on the pretext of giving her a film DVD, reported Indian Express.

"The boy locked the front door and allegedly raped the girl. He is also alleged to have threatened her with dire consequences if she told her parents about the incident. However, the girl informed her parents as soon as she got home, following which they confronted the boy and filed a complaint with us," stated a police officer. The accused was detained by the police the same day.

While the medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape, the accused has been booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation under Indian Penal Code and with sexual assault under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and sent to a children’s home, the officer added.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 36-year-old man rapes childhood friend for 2 years, arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates