Mumbai Crime: 36-year-old man rapes childhood friend for 2 years, arrested

Tilak Nagar police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his childhood friend for the past 2 years. In 2017, the accused had invited the women to a hotel on the pretext of having dinner but instead raped her and since then, he repeatedly raped her for 2 years. The accused identified as Satish Vaidya (36), a resident of Shivaji Nagar was in contact with the woman who is his school friend for a long time but, in 2017, the accused started communicating and meeting the survivor more often.

In November 2017, Vaidya invited the survivor for dinner at Taloja. After dinner, the accused allegedly raped the woman and then threatened her to keep quiet about the incident or else he would defame her publicly.

"The victim was then taken to various places in MAHAPE and Badlapur where was verbally abused also beaten up by the accused," informed an officer from Tilak Nagar Police station. The accused and victim are active workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The victim had written an application narrating her plight after which the police verified the claims made by complainant and registered offence with Tilak Nagar Police station.

"A case was registered under IPC section 376M (Committing rape on the same women repeatedly), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation)," informed Suhil Kamble, senior inspector of Tilak Nagar Police station. "The accused has been arrested and was produced in court where he was remanded with police custody" he added.

