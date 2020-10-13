Mumbai Crime: Man sets doberman dogs on Kalyan police to avoid arrest, eventually nabbed

The Kalyan police on Thursday arrested a 47-year-old man, who was wanted for the last two years, for allegedly arguing and assaulting cops in court. The police officials said that the accused once again tried to escape arrest by letting his two Doberman dogs on the police.

The accused, identified as Firoz Khan alias Firoz Mental, was arrested on Thursday evening. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused has more than 22 cases, including dacoity, robbery, rape, molestation and many others. The accused has served imprisonment in four cases and completed his sentence.

"In 2018, after he was released, he got into an argument and assaulted the police officers in court over demanding tiffin from home in jail. We were on the lookout for him since then. However, he managed to escape by various antics," a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, assistant police inspectors Deepak Sarode and Ganesh Kumbar of Mahatma Phule police station, and their team raided his residence in Waldhuni, Kalyan on Thursday. "Mental ordered his dogs to attack the police officers and ran away. We managed to arrest him after an hour's search," Sarode added.

