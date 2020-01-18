Mumbai Crime: Man shares card details with caller, duped of Rs 45,000

A south Mumbai resident was duped of Rs 45,000 after receiving a fake call from a woman who posed as a banker. The 40-year-old victim Yogesh Bhilaye was traveling from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by train, when the incident occurred, said railway police as per a report in The Times of India. The woman asked Yogesh for his personal card details to redeem bonus points accumulated in his bank account.

After sharing card details and OTP, five fraudulent transactions were carried out. The railway police of CSMT tracked the details of the transactions, and a case under IPC sections for breach of trust and cheating was registered against unidentified persons said an officer of CSMT railway station.

"The woman said the reward points would lapse if I did not use them within the deadline", said Yogesh. The caller further asked him to redeem the points by making an online payment or by withdrawing cash. He shared the CVV number and OTP initially, but was hesitant on sharing it again when he received OTP. Yogesh then received messages of transactions in a few seconds.

