Mumbai Crime: Man slits his friend's throat over Rs 150 for drugs

crime

The accused demanded a sum of Rs 150 from the victim because he wanted to buy drugs. When the latter refused, the accused threatened and abused him

Representative image

A 21-year old man was arrested by the Pantnagar police for allegedly slitting the throat of his 25-year-old friend, over a dispute of Rs 150.

Allegedly, the accused, Suresh Pande, who is a resident of Pantnagar, attacked the victim, Sandeep Ghadge because he refused to give him Rs 150 for buying drugs. As per reports, the incident took place in Ghatkopar on Tuesday.

Pande demanded a sum of Rs 150 from Ghadge because he wanted to purchase drugs. When Ghadge refused, Pande threatened and abused him. Out of rage, he then took out a knife and attacked him.

Ghadge was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to be recuperating. A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, "We have registered a case of attempt to murder against Pande and he was traced by our team to Ghatkopar West."

In a shockingly similar incident which happened on Wednesday, a man identified as Irfan Khan was attacked outside the Pantnagar police station because of a petty dispute. The accused, Kalpesh Sawant was demanding money from the victim.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates