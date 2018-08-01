Mumbai Crime: Man stabs 20-year-old fiancee to death on suspicion of affair, held

A man allegedly killed his fiancee, who works at a food joint, after he was under suspicion that she was having an affair

Representational Pic

A 25-year-old man residing in Mumbai was arrested today for allegedly killing his 20-year-old fiancee here on suspicion that she was in relationship with another man, the police said.

The incident occurred at Oval Maidan in south Mumbai, when the accused Salman Shekh allegedly stabbed Nasrin Shekh, following an argument, a police official said. The deceased was working at a food joint in south Mumbai while the accused is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

Police were alerted about a woman lying in an injured condition at the ground this morning, he said. A team of Azad Maidan Police rushed to the spot and found the woman unconscious with deep injuries on her stomach and other parts of the body, he said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

Police managed to get her residential address and contacted her father Umar Mohammed Shekh, the official said. As Nasrin didn't return home since last morning, her father had approached Salman to know whereabouts of his daughter, he said. During the enquiry, Umar named Salman as a suspect, the official said.

Accordingly, police interrogated Salman for more than four hours during which he reportedly confessed to the crime. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Also Read: 28-year-old lover stabs woman to death for refusing to marry him in Nashik

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever