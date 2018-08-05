Mumbai Crime: Man threatens Bhojpuri actress of rape, arrested in Malad

crime

The Bhojpuri actress revealed that the man threatened her husband as well, saying he will not be satisfied until she gets intimate with him

On a complaint of a Bhojpuri actress, the Malad Police on Saturday arrested the man for allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media and giving rape threats.

The man used to post obscene remarks on the actress' Facebook account for many days, which she didn't pay much heed to. However, when the man threatened her of rape, the actress registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Malad Police Station.

She further revealed that the man threatened her husband as well, saying he will not be satisfied until she gets intimate with him.

ACP Rajaram Mandge informed that the man was arrested soon after a complaint was registered.

The accused has been arrested under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) under the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is on.

