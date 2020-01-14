Mumbai Crime: Man who posted nude photo of girlfriend online in 2017 arrested in Goregaon

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Goregaon police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old businessman for creating his former girlfriend's fake social media profile and posting her nude photo in 2017.

The accused had gone to Dubai and returned two years later, after which the Mumbai Police arrested him, a Hindustan Times report read.

According to the Goregaon police, the 25-year-old complainant had met the accused in 2013, as he was her brother's friend, and the two got into a relationship later. In 2015, the accused asked the complainant to send her nude photo, else he threatened to commit suicide and burn himself with cigarettes.

The report said the complainant then sent him the nude photo and after her brother learned about the incident, he asked her to break up with him. The accused then threatened to upload the woman's nude photo on social media.

The accused kept harassing her and in 2017, he created her fake profile and uploaded her nude photo, following which the woman filed a complaint with the police.

An FIR was registered under section 354(c) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voyeurism and 67A of the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene content in electronic form.

A police team that visited the accused's home learned that he had fled to Dubai. After they received information that he had returned from Dubai, police arrested him from his residence last week.

“The court remanded him in judicial custody and he was later granted bail,” a Goregaon police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

