Mumbai Crime: Man who stole 1.41 lakh eggs arrested from Bhiwandi

crime

The accused is an egg distributor himself and stole the truck in order to scuttle his rival's business

The truck was carrying 4,700 trays of eggs. Representational Image

A man who fled with a truck filled with 1.41 lakh eggs was finally arrested by the Thane Crime Branch officials on Thursday. The cops are now looking for his three partners in crime.

According to the police, the accused is an egg distributor himself and stole the truck in order to scuttle his rival's business. On Tuesday, around 3.15 am, the accused and his three associates intercepted the truck at Green City, Ambernath East.

They were in a car and overtook the truck, forcing it to a halt after stopping in front of it. They then dragged the truck driver, Mohammad Shaikh, out of the vehicle and started beating him and the son of the egg shop owner, Mujammil, who was accompanying Shaikh. The four accused also tied a cloth over Shaikh's eyes and left him near Titwala. They then took the truck worth Rs 5,00,000 and the 1,41,000 eggs (4,700 trays) worth another Rs 5,00,000, Rs 2,000 in cash and Shaikh's mobile phone worth Rs 1,000 and fled.

Shaikh immediately approached Shivaji Nagar police station and lodged a complaint about the theft and the assault on him and Mujammil. The crime branch officials who got on to the case immediately realised that this could be someone who knew the victim's business dealings and timing of the trucks.

Crime branch DCP Deepak Devraj said, "Our team who scoured CCTV footage and also got tip-offs from sources, learnt that one of the accused in the robbery, Sadat, was a resident of Bhiwandi. "We caught him and have started the search for his associates. We have recovered 1,16,000 eggs as the rest have been sold in the market. Our investigation is going on," said DCP Devraj.

