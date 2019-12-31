Mumbai Crime: Man's body found hanging inside Borivli national park, cops suspect suicide

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Kasturba Marg police found the body of a man hanging from a tree inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Monday. No suicide note has been recovered, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yogesh Yadav, 38, and they found entry tickets and a pan card from his pockets, which helped identify him.

During investigation it was revealed that Yadav was residing at Thakur Complex, Kandivli, with his mother and elder brother who is a police constable at Kurar police station.

Police said Yadav's body was recovered around 9 am at Kakad Patti area, over 100 metres inside the jungle from the Chinchwad Tekdi in National Park.

His family told the police that Yadav, a commerce graduate, had worked in several private firms, but had been unemployed since the past three years. His elder brother Atul Yadav was taking care of the family, including the deceased and his mother.

A police officer from Kurar police station said, "We have registered an accidental death report and will send the body for autopsy."

