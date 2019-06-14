Mumbai Crime: Masked men break into ATM in Palghar and steal cash

crime

According to police sources, the whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed near the ATM which showed the three accused, with covered faces, entering the ATM of the bank around 3:30 am on Wednesday

In another case of crime, unidentified robbers cut open the ATM machine of an IDBI bank using a gas cutter and escaped with the cash in the wee hours on Thursday at Kudos, Taluka Wada district Palghar.

Shopkeepers realized there was a robbery when they arrived to open their respective stores in the morning and also informed the local Wada police. The cops rushed to the spot and retrieved the CCTV footage of the ATM as well as nearby shops for their investigation. The total amount that was stolen has not been revealed.

