Mumbai Crime: Minor boy robs employer of Rs 20 lakh and flees to Rajasthan

In a startling story, a 17-year-old boy who robbed his employer, a jeweler, of Rs 20 lakh was nabbed after cops hid out on the ourtskirts of a village in Rajasthan to nab him.

The boy, who worked for a jeweler in Vikhroli, robbed him of Rs 20 lakh and fled to his village Antaliya in Kumblegarh district at Rajasambandh in Rajasthan. The owner of the jewellery store approached the police on February 24th claiming that he had been robbed of gold worth Rs 20 lakh as per reports by the Hindustan Times.

The man also said that he had not noted any details about the boy and was clueless as to his whereabouts. The police then tracked the accused’s mobile phone and found that he was living in a forest outside a village in Rajasthan. One of the acquaintances from the village told the officers that the boy lived in Antaliya village, prompting officers to leave for Rajasthan immediately.

Vijay Sandbhor assistant police inspector from Vikhroli police station said, “We could not get the boy’s exact location but we knew that he was hiding in the forest. We could not even take the help of the local police and approach the villagers as they would have retaliated.”

To avoid the wrath of villagers, the officers lived in a tribal village on the outskirts of the forest and searched for the boy. Vija Sandbhor said, “We pretended to be businessmen from the city who had lost their way. We sought refuge in the village and searched for the accused.” He added,

Sanjay More, senior police inspector of Vikhroli police station said, “We nabbed the boy. He has been detained. We recovered the jewellery from him.”

