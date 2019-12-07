Mumbai Crime: Missing boy's body found from house near his residence in Vasai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Waliv police have recovered the body of a five-year-old boy, who went missing from his Vasai residence on December 3, from a vacant house in the neighbourhood. An autopsy has revealed that he was strangulated to death.

The deceased has been identified as Shailesh Tajeshwar Kumar, a resident of Kailash chawl in Vasai East. According to the police, the day Shailesh went missing, his parents searched for him till late in the night, but when they could not find him, they approached the Waliv police station and filed a complaint. The cops registered a kidnapping case against an unknown person and started the investigation.



The house from where the child's body was recovered. Pics/Hanif Patel

A police officer said, "On Thursday, some children playing near the house sensed a foul smell emanating from it. When they pushed open the door and entered, they spotted the child's body. It was found in a decomposed condition." The kids immediately alerted the locals, who informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama and sent the body to JJ Hospital for an autopsy.

The Waliv police have filed a case against an unknown accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 363 of IPC. Shailesh was the youngest among three brothers. His father works in a private company while his mother is a homemaker.

Another officer said, "The autopsy report has not revealed any kind of sexual abuse. Though the reason behind the murder is still unknown, it might be due to some personal rivalry."

