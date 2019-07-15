Mumbai Crime: Model alleges harassment, case registered

crime

The model approached the Sakinaka Police station, where, on her complaint, a case was registered

Representational Image

In yet another case of sexual harassment, a man had been arrested for allegedly harassing and beating a model on Monday. The alleged incident occurred on the incident took place on July 8.

The model approached the Sakinaka Police station, where, on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 353 (assault), 354 (b) (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 504 (Intentional insult) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. The accused is at large," the police said.

In another incident, Residents of a posh colony located in Arnala, Virar West managed to nab their security guard who had allegedly sexually assaulted and abused a minor girl. The entire incident was also captured on CCTV cameras.

The horrific incident took place yesterday while the victim was returning home from her tuitions. Once the minor girl reached the staircase of the building, the watchman began to follow her up to the first floor. The victim then managed to alert her parents.

Angry residents of the colony caught the watchman and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The watchman has been booked and arrested by the Arnala police under various sections of IPC and POCSO act.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates