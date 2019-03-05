Mumbai Crime: More explosives found at Sand Port in Virar

crime

After the local crime branch raided Mandvi near (Sand Port) on Sunday night where the crime branch official seized huge quantity of explosive substances, the Virar police on Tuesday raided a house in Saivan Village near Mandvi and have seized more than 1,053 ready detonators, 183 gelatin bars, 345 ordinary non-electric detonators, 23 bundle safety fuse wires.

The Virar police under which Sand port comes, have arrested owners Tukaram Maruti Hadal and Bhima Tukaram Hadal in the regard. According to the police, the explosives were found after acting on a tip-off, cops conducted a search operation in the area.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the seized explosives were brought for excavation of unauthorised sand. The bomb detection team have been thoroughly inspected and sent to the lab for inspection. The police have registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 against the accused.

On Sunday, explosive substances were found at the Silver Sand Beach in Virar. The explosion detected 24-lb detonator and 7 kg of ammonium nitrate. The bomb detector team thoroughly inspected the beach and excavated all of the explosives from the sand at the Silver beach and have sent the explosives to the laboratory for further inspection.

