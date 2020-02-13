Mumbai Crime: Naked man bites off cop's finger after he asks him to wear clothes

The constable Janardan Sakhare was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he received stitches on his finger.

The Nagpada police detained a 46-year-old man for biting off a constable's finger tip on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the accused, Mohammed Shafiq Shabbir Hussain, is suffering mental issues. The constable Janardan Sakhare was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he received stitches on his finger.

According to the police, around 2.15pm, the Nagpada police station mobile van saw sudden traffic jam near the Nagpada junction. Sakhare then got off the van and saw that a naked man was lying on the road and abusing people and also a traffic cop.

A police officer said, "Sakhare asked the accused to wear clothes and leave the area, but he did not pay any attention and continued abusing. Sakhare then went ahead to help the traffic cop and held on to the person's arm. But the accused grabbed Sakhare's left arm and bit off his index finger."

Passersby rushed to his help and took him to JJ Hospital, along with the broken finger part. However, police said that the doctors told them that they would not be able to stitch his finger back. "The doctor gave Sakhare a few medicines and also asked them to do the accused's medical tests.

Another police officer said that Hussain works as a taxi driver, but has been suffering from mental health issues after his wife left him owing to his "lunatic behaviour". The police are awaiting to get more details from his family.

