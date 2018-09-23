Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara police begin awareness campaign to nab serial child rapist

crime

Nalasopara police comb schools, colleges and railway stations with pamphlets featuring suspect

Cops showing pamphlets at railway stations. Pic/Hanif Patel

The police in Nalasopara have begun an awareness drive in schools, Ganpati pandals and railway stations after two cases of child rapes were registered. The accused raped two minors in the past 10 days in Nalasopara. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Datta Totewad said they have undertaken a campaign and awareness drive to inform people and caution students about the criminal.

In schools and colleges, in Nalasopara East, the police are teaching students about good touch and bad touch. They have also shown pictures of the suspect and asked the students to inform them or school officials if they spot him anywhere, an official said. In Ganpati pandals, the police have put up posters of the suspect and announcements have been made to ensure that people are careful. "These announcements are made before aarti time, as maximum people come during this period," said Totewad. The police are also highlighting the issue at railway stations and pamphlets have been distributed there too.

Both the cases are registered in Tulinj police station under IPC and POCSO sections on September 13 and 20. The accused used the same modus operandi of drawing children to secluded spots under the pretext of delivering a parcel to their families. The serial rapist is suspected to have raped nine children and molested three since 2017. Initial investigations reveal he is the same person who targeted children in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

