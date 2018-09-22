Mumbai Crime: Serial child rapist strikes Nalasopara; molests two minors

crime

The paedophile has raped nine children and molested three since 2017

The Navi Mumbai police had distributed more than 9,000 pamphlets with the accused's picture across the town, in an attempt to track him

Despite the Navi Mumbai police and Thane Crime Branch's dogged pursuit of him, the serial child rapist has struck again, this time in Nalasopara. The pervert, against whom the most recent case was registered in May, raped two minor girls in the past 10 days in Nalasopara. The paedophile had raped nine children and molested three since 2017.

Same modus operandi

Tulinj police station PI JB Suryavanshi said, "Both the cases are registered in Tulinj police station under IPC and POCSO sections. We have already started search for the accused. Initial investigations reveal that he is the same person who targeted children in Navi Mumbai and Thane."

The accused used the same modus operandi of drawing children to secluded spots under the pretext of delivering a parcel for their family. On Ganesh Chaturthi, September 13, a shopkeeper from Nalasopara took his daughters shopping. According to the statement of his 13-year-old daughter, he dropped her and her six-year-old sister near their home later, and told her that he would buy groceries and return within half an hour. The girls then went home. Police said after about 10 minutes, the accused arrived and told her that her father had called her to pick up some goods from a shop. She trusted him. She asked her younger sister to stay home with their mother and went with him.

A Nalasopara police official said, "He took the girl to a residential building and asked her to remove her clothes saying there was an insect on it, and if it bites her, she could get cancer. When the scared girl removed her clothes, he shut her mouth and raped her near the staircase. He then dropped her off in a lane near her house. By the time she told her parents about the ordeal, he fled."

Survivor identifies him

A police team who retrieved CCTV footage from the area when he took the girl with him, recognised the accused's walking style. Police said they showed the girl earlier CCTV footage grabs and she recognised the face.

The survivor's uncle said, "She is not talking to us. She is only talking to mother and aunt. Who will marry her? Our family is worried."

The other case

In the case which happened on September 20 in the evening, a 15-year-old girl was alone at home. Her father, a rickshaw driver, was out for work. Police said the accused approached the girl and told her that her father's letter had been sent to his shop, and she should go with him to collect it as it may be urgent. The accused then took her near an isolated place, scared her with the same story about the insect, and raped her.

