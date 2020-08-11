Mumbai Crime: Mother flings her newborn girl from 6th floor in Ghatkopar

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Pant Nagar police will soon arrest a 25-year-old woman for allegedly throwing her newborn from her 6th floor flat. The accused is currently in Rajawadi hospital.

A passer-by informed the police after seeing the baby lying between two buildings at Shankar Wadi, Ghatkopar East on August 4. After consistent questioning of hundreds of residents in the area, the police managed to find the mother of the infant.

Senior Inspector Suhas Kamble and Inspector Renuka Buwa had gone to the spot. "It was a baby girl barely a day old. She was found between two buildings," said Senior Inspector Kamble.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Doctor booked for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl in Bhiwandi

"It was a tough task to speak to the people as due to COVID-19 many were not co-operating. We tried to speak to every woman in the houses there to find out about the baby," said another officer.

After a more than four-hour search, the police found the mother.

"Finally, we reached the house from where child was thrown. The family of the woman knew about the pregnancy but didn't want to get involved. Due to the delivery at home, she has been taken to Rajawadi Hospital where she is under treatment," said DCP (Zone 7) Prashant Kadam.

Police sources said the woman has been jobless for two years.

She lives with her parents and brother who wanted to know whose child it was but as she didn't reveal the name, they refused to have to do anything with her.

Police said on August 4, the woman delivered the baby, cut the umbilical cord and threw the infant from the kitchen window. An offence has been registered against the woman.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news