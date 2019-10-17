Mumbai Crime: Nigerians run riot after suspicious death of friend in Nalasopara

A group of over 25 Nigerian nationals went on a rampage and vandalised several vehicles in Nalasopara East after the suspicious death of a friend in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. Around six locals were injured in the process, the cops added.

A Nigerian national identified as Joseph, in his early 30s, was allegedly beaten by some local youths of Pragati Nagar area around 2.30 am. Joseph's friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Alleging murder by locals, around 20-25 Nigerians ran riot on streets the same morning, damaging vehicles — autos, taxis, car, tempos, trucks and bikes — in the locality, said a cop from the Tulinj police station.



A car damaged in the vandalism

Angry over the vandalism, locals demanded action against the Nigerians, alleging that hundreds of them live there illegally and carry out illegal work. The police questioned the locals, some of whom claimed that the deceased got into a fight with a few local youths, while several others rubbished talk of fights that day.

A police team was deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control. "We have checked CCTV footage which shows several Nigerians taking the deceased to the hospital. Joseph's death at the moment remains a puzzle. His post-mortem report will disclose the actual cause of death," said a cop.

The Tulinj police have registered an Accidental Death Report based on preliminary inquiry. They said there were no major injuries on Joseph's body and only found minor injury marks on his shoulder. The police have filed rioting and assault cases against the Nigerian nationals but no arrest has been made yet, said Palghar district police Public Relations Officer Hemant Katkar.

