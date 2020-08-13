Mumbai Crime: No arrest yet in Vashi doctors' assault case

The Vashi police are yet to make any arrest in the Fortis-Hiranandani Hospital vandalism incident. Relatives of the patient, who succumbed due to alleged unavailability of ICU beds and waiting for admission at the hospital during the wee hours of Tuesday, assaulted the doctors and vandalised the emergency room. Cops have booked three unknown people in the matter.

Suresh Chavhan, 48, a resident of Ghansoli, a vegetable vendor, developed breathlessness on Monday night. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ghansoli where doctors advised his family to go to a multi-speciality hospital. The family took Chavhan to Fortis-Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, but he succumbed in the emergency room of the hospital and his relatives went berserk.

After the incident, the hospital administration called the Vashi police and registered an FIR against three kin of the deceased.

"We are investigating the case. We have registered the statements of the medical staff present at the spot and CCTV footage of the incident has been monitored," said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector of Vashi Police station.

3

No. of people booked in the case

