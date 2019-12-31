Mumbai Crime: Now, mutilated body of woman turns up in Vidyavihar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The headless and legless body of a woman was found in front of a State Transport (ST) workshop in Vidyavihar on Monday morning. Wrapped in a bed sheet, the body was spotted near a nullah by a pedestrian.

According to the Forensic Department's preliminary investigation, the woman was strangulated first and then mutilated. The Ghatkopar police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons, confirmed the local Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kundlik Nigde.

The pedestrian, while crossing the ST workshop located near Nausena Vihar at 9.30 am, noticed something wrapped in a bed sheet. On discovering the body, he called the Mumbai police's control room, which alerted the Ghatkopar police. A team reached the spot in 10 minutes.

"We opened our shop as usual at 8 am. Suddenly there was a commotion near the gate of Nausena Vihar. A lot of people had gathered so I and my family rushed to the spot. To our utter shock, there was a headless body of a woman," said Chandrakala Kamble, owner of Pravin General stores. "The road where the body has been found gets deserted after 10 pm. We suspect somebody must have dumped the body after midnight."

According to police sources, the body, dressed in a nightdress, is estimated to be of a woman aged between 40 and 45. "We are verifying if any missing persons cases have been registered in nearby police stations," the source said. "The murderer must have come in a vehicle to dump the body in a nullah nearby. We suspect that the fear of being discovered or seen must have forced them to abandon the body near the nullah." The hunt for the woman's legs and the head has also started.

A post-mortem was conducted at Rajawadi Hospital. The chopping of her head took three attempts. The woman's nails, blood samples and the viscera have been preserved.

This is the second case of a mutilated body being found in the city this month. The first case was that of Vakola musician Bennett Rebello whose body parts found in a suitcase trolley that washed ashore near Mahim on December 2 led to the arrest of three teenagers.

