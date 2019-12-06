Mumbai Crime: One arrested with party drugs worth Rs 1.23 lakh in Dindoshi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dindoshi police arrested Peter Chukvuma Osakav (21), a Nigerian national who allegedly had come to deliver party drugs in a five-star hotel on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Dindoshi cops laid a trap and caught the accused from whom several party drugs worth R1.23 lakh were seized. According to sources, cops laid a trap behind Oberoi mall near the Western hotel and caught the accused from whom cops managed to seize 2-gram cocaine, 12 gram MD, 5 gram XTC/MDMA Pills and 142 gram of charas.

According to cops, the drugs seized from Peter were pre-ordered by someone for a party as all the material was packed as per requirements. "Peter was just a delivery boy who had come to deliver the drugs and we are interrogating him to reveal the information of his main supplier," a police officer from Dindoshi police station said. "Peter has been booked under various section NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act. He has been sent to police custody till Monday," said police inspector Balkrishan Shinde from Dindoshi police station.

